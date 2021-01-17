Marjorie Jane Lentz Swinarton, 89, of Pinehurst, passed on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A memorial service was held at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst, presided over by the Rev. Rod Stone. The service was live-streamed to the Boles Funeral Home Facebook page.
Marge was born July 15, 1931, in Rutherford, N.J., to the late Morgan and Anna(Zengel Lentz, owners of Bonny Dell Farms. She and her siblings learned the value of hard work, as well as pride in work, from their parents. Throughout her school years Marge excelled in sports, though when she joined the school chorus her teacher, Doc Monroe, advised her to “mouth the words, Miss Lentz”! Upon graduating Rutherford High School, Marge attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. Her training served her well with executive secretary positions at Degussa Engineering, in Kearny, N.J., and Jet Aviation, in Teterboro, N.J. Athletics were always a passion for Marge, especially golf. She retired to Pinehurst following a group of friends from New Jersey. Upon moving to Pinehurst, Marge volunteered at the Given Memorial Library and was instrumental in putting the card catalogue online, entering all the book information into the computer. She was also active in initiating and maintaining the library bookstore, currently housed at the Roast Office in Pinehurst. Marge also volunteered weekly at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, working at the information desk and loving her interaction with customers and her co-worker, June Purvis.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Goldhammer, of Pinehurst a son, Kurt Goldhammer and wife, Lina, of Long Branch, N.J.; two sisters, Patricia Fredericks and husband, Douglas, of Lexington, Va., and Jane Garrett, of Ocean Port, N.J.; two grandchildren, Kyle Goldhammer, of Pompton Lakes, N.J., and Kelly Goldhammer and husband, Mark, of Leonardo, N.J.; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Lentz and Lorraine Lentz; and a brother, Calvin Lentz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Marjorie Swinarton to the Given Memorial Library, P.O. Box 159, Pinehurst, NC 28370 or Community Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1449, Pinehurst, NC 28374
