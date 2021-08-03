Marjorie Buck Davis, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Mrs. Davis was born Feb. 3, 1926, in Hartford, Conn., to Marjorie and Adrian A. Buck Jr. She was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed being a homemaker.
She is survived by her brother, Adrian A. Buck III; her daughter, Marjorie Haller; sons, Bruce Cook, Douglas Cook and John Cook Jr, M.D.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; seven stepchildren, Lois Hely, Lon Davis, Beverly Beshore, Nancy Stewart, Jeffrey Davis and Andy Davis; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers at St Joseph of the Pines and to FirstHealth Hospice for the love and care shown.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care or dementia care.org.
A graveside service will be held in Rocky Hill, Conn., in the fall.