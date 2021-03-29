MarJeanne Borg Harling, 90, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
MarJeanne was born and raised in Wakefield, Neb., daughter of David and Nina Borg. She graduated from Creighton University with a degree in journalism and worked for Mutual of Omaha and became editor of one of their magazines.
MarJeanne is survived by her husband, Robert Harling. They were married for 67 years. They have three children, Jayne Bremer (Ronald), of Roxboro, Allyn Testroet (David), of Belton, Texas, and Robb Harling (Peggy), of King George, Va.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
MarJeanne was a Girl Scout leader when her children were growing up and a lifetime Girl Scout. She was active in the churches she belonged to and was a Presbyterian elder. During her time living in the St. Louis area she trained as a lay chaplain and volunteered at Baptist Hospital there and again during her time living in Bartlesville, Okla. She was a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines.
Memorial gifts may be given to Sandhills-Moore Coalition for Human Care Inc.; Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.
Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harling family.
