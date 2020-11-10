Marion J. Morton, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Penick Village.
Born in 1927 in Trenton, N.J., to the late Sarah J. and Andrew W. Johnston, Marion graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1945. She worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone until her marriage in 1975 to the late Paul S. Morton Jr. After her marriage, she lived in Pennington, N.J., and then Ewing Township, N.J., where she graduated from Trenton State College (now The College of New Jersey) with a BA in education. Marion taught English in the Lawrenceville and Hopewell Valley school systems in New Jersey. She then embarked on a career with the N.J. Department of Labor and Industry, first as a claims examiner while living in Trenton and Montclair, N.J., then a manager of an unemployment insurance office and finally as the executive assistant to the director of Unemployment Insurance while living in Oakhurst, N.J. During her time with the State of New Jersey, Marion continued her love of learning and earned a master’s degree in industrial relations at Rutgers University.
Marion and Paul Morton retired to North Carolina in 1998, living first in the Seven Lakes section of West End, then in the Pinewild section of Pinehurst, and finally at Penick Village in Southern Pines. With her move to N.C., Marion began a career in real estate, working for various local agencies in the Pinehurst area then with her own buyer agency (Marion Morton Real Estate). One of Marion’s greatest joys in real estate was meeting new people and helping them find new homes in the Pinehurst area.
Marion was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines, and faithfully attended services at the Chapel of the Transfiguration at Penick Village, where Sara Reith was the chaplain and where Collette Wood is now the chaplain.
Marion is survived by her daughter, Karen Morton Stier and her husband, Mark T. Stier Ph.D. of New Hampshire, their children, Andrea Samuels, Ph.D., and Adrian Stier, Ph.D., both of California; her son, Paul S. Morton III and his wife Louise Troxell Morton, of Pennsylvania, and their children, Hannah Morton, Ruth Brasch and Matthew Morton; one sister, Lynne Camwell and her husband, Robert, of Delaware; her goddaughter, Suzanne Camwell, of Pennsylvania; and six great-grandchildren, Nicola Samuels, Finnegan Samuels, Zada Stier, Elliott Brasch, Judah Brasch and Josephine Brasch.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later, to be determined date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.