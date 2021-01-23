Marilyn Christine Westney Carlson Laidlaw passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Health Center of St. Joseph of the Pines in Southern Pines.
She was the third daughter of Emily and William Westney, of Chicago, Ill, born on April 1, 1929, a date of which her siblings reminded her often. She grew up in Chicago and after graduation from high school in 1947, she went to work for S and C Electric, a manufacturer of high voltage electrical equipment. When Marilyn retired 25 years later, she was the executive assistant for the executive vice president of sales.
Marilyn married Fred Carlson in Chicago in 1964. They did not have any children. They enjoyed a very nice life traveling throughout the United States and Europe, mainly to play golf. When Mr. Carlson retired in 1988, they moved to the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst. Mr. Carlson died in 1997.
Marilyn met her second husband, Robert Laidlaw, another resident at the Country Club of North Carolina. They were married in September 1998 at his son’s home in Hinsdale, Ill., and lived a very happy life with golf and friends as focal points. In 2015 Marilyn had seriously declining eye sight. They moved to Belle Meade, the independent living center at St. Joseph of the Pines. In recent years because of her total loss of sight and being wheel chair bound, as the result of a hip fracture, Marilyn resided in the Health Center at St. Joseph of the Pines.
Marilyn is survived by her younger sister and four nephews, all of whom live in Iowa. She is also survived by two nieces, each a daughter of one of her deceased older sisters. The nieces live in Florida.
She is also survived by her husband, Robert Laidlaw; his three children; his five grandchildren; and his five great-grandchildren.
Marilyn will be remembered for her radiant smile and her buoyant personality. We will all miss her joy and laughter.
A private service has been held.
