Marilyn Santini Robinson, 78, of Raeford, passed suddenly Saturday, May 30, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Born April 15, 1943, in Los Angeles, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Margaret Marie Miller Hunt. Shortly after graduating from Loma Linda High School, Marilyn moved to North Dakota, where she loved the wide open space and its natural beauty. She returned to California and had three daughters. Marilyn went on to earn her degree from Yuba City Community College before relocating to Lakeview, Ore., in 1991. In 2017 she came to North Carolina to be closer to her family, eventually settling in Raeford.
Marilyn loved nature and the outdoors. She also liked to express her creative side, working with ceramics, painting and even knitting blankets.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Jaylene Santini, of Raleigh, Sherice Cameron and Elnora Andersen and husband, Victor, all of Raeford, and Ty and Todd Smith, of North Dakota. Marilyn was the grandmother of Justin, Trinity and Jesse Andersen. She was the sister of the late Roger Hunt.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
