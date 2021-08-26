Marilyn M. Cunningham

Marilyn Maxine Cunningham, 77, of Southern Pines, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021, at her home.
Born Marilyn Maxine Littman, in May 1944, in Ewing, N.J., to the late Beatrice and Ignacious Littman, she was a graduate of Paterson State College in 1967. She taught art for 17 years in Hamilton Township, N.J. She worked in real estate as an agent, broker and teacher from 1988-1999. After retiring, she took up bridge and became a Ruby Life Master, playing, directing and teaching.
She is survived by one son, Harry William “Billy” Sandford Jr. and his loving wife, Cheryl and their four children, Christopher, William, Luke and Levi. She is also survived by the love of her life, Berry Callaway Craven Sr.
A memorial service will be held at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines Thursday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations in Marilyn’s name may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
