Marie Patrice Lee, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born on Nov. 25, 1928, in Shandong Province, China, to the late Chan and Yü Chow, Marie moved to the U.S. when she was only 16. She excelled in academics and received her bachelor’s degree from Misericordia College in 1947. She continued her studies at Fordham University, receiving her master’s degree in mathematics with the class of 1949. During her graduate studies at Fordham University, she met the love of her life, Alfred, and they married on Aug. 1, 1959. They lived in New York City, where Marie worked as an actuary for George B. Buck Consulting Actuaries, Inc. and later moved to New Jersey. In 1966, the family moved to Clinton, Conn., and then to Decatur, Ala., in 1976, where she earned an associate degree in broadcasting at Calhoun Community College. Another move in 1984 brought the family back to Killingworth, Conn., where Marie owned and operated Shoreline Learning Center.
Al’s work took him and Marie to Shanghai, China, in 1993 to live for three years before returning to the States in 1996 with their final move to Southern Pines. Marie taught math at Sandhills Community College before her retirement.
Marie was an academic at heart, but enjoyed working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed drawing and painting. She was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Southern Pines.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Al.
She is survived by five children, Dr. Lawrence “Larry” Lee (Charlotte), Andrew Lee (Allison), Patrice Lee, Jerome Lee (Lynda) and John Edward Lee (Jeanette); and seven grandchildren, Aaron, Alec, Brandon, Seth, Jacob, Jaclyn and Josephine.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Pine Knoll Chapel, with burial at St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery.
