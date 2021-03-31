Marie K. Burt

Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.