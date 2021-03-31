Marie K. Burt

Marie Elizabeth Krieg Burt, 96, of Whispering Pines, passed on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at her residence.
Marie will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert Burt, in Arlington National Cemetery, along with a memorial service, all be held at a later date.
Marie was born Dec. 9, 1924, in Newark, N.J., to the late Sebastian and Elizabeth Krieg. She grew up most of her life in Roselle, N.J., later moving and retiring to Whispering Pines in the mid-1980s. She volunteered for more than 10 years as an ombudsman, working in the local nursing homes. She worked on various plays at the local Sunrise Theater and spent a lot of her time at the Senior Enrichment Center. She was a joy to be around and was loved and adored by everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burt; a daughter, Jean Dunn; a brother, Sebastian Krieg; and sister, Elizabeth Beniush.
She is survived by her daughter, Arlynne Lyon and husband, Tom, of Whispering Pines; two granddaughters, Kim Dunn and Tara Silagyi; brother, Joseph Krieg, of Wharton, N.J.; and three great-grandchildren, also living in New Jersey.
