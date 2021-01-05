Marian C. Maag

Marian Catherine Maag, 90, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Born in Lakewood, Ohio, in 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Linda Maag. Marian was graduate of the Home Economics School of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., class of 1952. She had earned her bachelor’s degree in dietetics and food management. In July 1952, Marian began a 28-year career with the Stouffer Food Corporation in various capacities in management of food production and service in multiple types of operations. Marian had multiple assignments in Cleveland, Detroit and Chicago, as well as Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, Cincinnati and Fort Lauderdale.
For three years she worked in her home office as a member of the food operating team with responsibility for inspection of all the hotel properties, visiting each hotel twice a year and assisted in the opening of hotels in Houston, Dayton and Pine Isle in Georgia. Her last assignment was as food and beverage manager at a beachfront hotel in Fort Lauderdale.
After retiring in 1980, Marian worked for 13 years for Rinker Materials at their terminal in Port Everglades. She was responsible for bookkeeping, office management and product dispatching. Upon her retirement in 1994, she moved to Pinehurst to be closer to her family.
Among Marian’s interests were traveling, with trips to Europe, Israel, the Caribbean and Mexico. As a volunteer usher at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, her interest in the theater, dance and symphony performance strengthened and continued here in Pinehurst. Love of books and reading led to work with literacy programs both in Florida and in Moore County. She followed in the footsteps of a cousin and continued the pursuit of their family genealogy.
Gardening was another natural interest, as grandfathers, fathers, brother and nephews have proven to be naturals at this pastime. Her first opportunity to garden was when she moved to Pinehurst and volunteered as a “Dirt Gardener.” She transferred lessons learned there to her own home at Pinehurst Trace.
Both at Pinehurst Trace and when living in a condo in Florida, she was active in serving on the board of directors and various committees.
Burial will be in the family plot at Lutheran Cemetery in Cleveland. A memorial service will take place in Pinehurst in 2021. Friends and neighbors will be notified by the family.
Marian is survived by nephews, Rick Maag (Deb), Bob Maag (Maria), Steve Maag and Ed Maag (Maureen); great-nieces Sarah, Madeline, Mikaela and Grace; great-nephew Will; goddaughter Janice Meyers (Bill).
In lieu of cards or flowers, the family asks you to share in Marian’s love of the Weymouth Gardens and longleaf pines in Southern Pines by making a donation in her memory.
