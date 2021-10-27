Mariah Colborn Gordon, 56, of Aberdeen, died Monday, Oct. 25. 2021.
A visitation will be held at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
She is survived by her sons, Boyce Guy III and Adam Guy, both of Aberdeen; her granddaughter, Chloe Guy, of Pinebluff; her father and stepmother Arthur and Kathy Colborn, of Aberdeen; her mother, Peggie Brown, of Carthage; her siblings, Alan Colborn, of Carthage, Peggie Wilson, of Pinehurst, Ralph Colborn, of Clayton, George Colborn, of Liberty, S.C., and Britannie Mahle, of Aberdeen; and her grandmother, Wilma Alsup, of Aberdeen.
Mariah will always be remembered for being a loving and kind mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. We will always love and miss you.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangement have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.