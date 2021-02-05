Maria Woodruff, 90, of Pinehurst, gently passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
Born Oct. 17, 1930, in Ridgewood, N,J,, Maria was the eldest of four children of George Newton and Mabel Cisco Woodruff.
Maria grew up in New Jersey. During high school, she lived on the grounds of the No-Be-Bo-Sco camp, leading to a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors. At 16, Maria enrolled in Montclair State Teachers College (now Montclair State University), completing a bachelor’s degree in history, with a minor in biology. Upon graduation, she taught history at Hackensack High School, but moved from the classroom to administration after completing a master’s degree, plus 60 credits in guidance and administration. During her working years, Maria enjoyed many memorable vacations, including national and international trips, especially to southern climates and the beach.
Upon retirement, she and her dear friend, Margaret Colledge (Aunt Peg), moved to Pinehurst, a location with a vibrant community, warm climate, and an easy drive to the beach.
In Pinehurst, Maria remained busy, teaching at The O’Neal School for several years. Maria was a loving and caring person, who put others first. She was especially committed to Community Presbyterian Church, where she held the position of church clerk for 18 years, using her humor and wisdom to guide eight incoming and interim pastors and associates. Her remarkable dedication as “the best clerk in the Coastal Carolina Presbytery” was recognized when the Presbytery of Coastal Carolina named Maria as a Faithful Saint for her work on Session. In 2015, she was honored with a life membership in Presbyterian Women.
Maria was an avid walker, bird watcher and animal lover, and was especially proud of her registered and rescued dogs. She was a voracious reader, partial to mystery novels. Embroidery, jigsaw and crossword puzzles were favorites, and of course, chocolate was a major food group.
Maria will be greatly missed by her goddaughter, Pamela Geyer; her adopted Geyer and Mehegan families; her devoted nephew, Bradley Woodruff; and her many wonderful Pinehurst friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Fannie B. Gray Society at Community Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1449, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or the Golden Retriever Rescue Club of Charlotte, P.O. Box 471931, Charlotte, NC 28247.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.