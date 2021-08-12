Margaret Thomas Payne, 82, of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her residence.
Margaret was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Lee County, a daughter of the late Ervin and Erma Yarborough Thomas.
She is survived by her family, Alex Payne (Diane); grandchildren, Jacob and Grace Payne; sisters, Faye Stark and Lois Thompson (Raymond); Kevin Hilliard; three nephews and three nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truby Payne, in 2016; and her brothers, Johnny and Frankie Thomas.
Margaret was a good conversationalist and always had funny stories to share. She loved sports, particularly baseball and football, being a NY Yankee and New England Patriot fan. She attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Margaret’s memory to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2237 Camp Easter Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
