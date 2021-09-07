Margaret T. Kelly

Margaret Turner Kelly, 82, of Charleston, S.C., formerly of Pinehurst, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital, in Charleston.
No public viewing will be held. A graveside service is Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Social distancing is required for this outdoor event.
Mrs. Kelly was a longtime member of Jordan Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Southern Pines.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Fields (Tim) and Nina Kelly; two grandsons, Corey Kelly (Madison) and Levi Childress III; two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Liberty; and other relatives.
