Margaret T. Kelly

Margaret T. Kelly

Margaret Turner Kelly, 82, of Charleston, S.C., formerly of Pinehurst, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital, in Charleston.

No public viewing will be held. A graveside service is Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Social distancing is required for this outdoor event.

Mrs. Kelly was a longtime member of Jordan Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Southern Pines.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Fields (Tim) and Nina Kelly; two grandsons, Corey Kelly (Madison) and Levi Childress III; two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Liberty; and other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.

Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.