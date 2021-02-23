Margaret “Margo” Maria Pelliccio, 77, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at her son's home, surrounded by love and peace.
Margo was born on April 27, 1943, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Herman Maria Reyman and Margaret O'Hara Reyman.
She grew up in New York City, attending Catholic school, and later working at New York University. Her first husband, Peter X. Pike, was lost during the Vietnam War. She then moved to Long Island, where she remarried to George D. Smith and had a son, Christopher. She lost George suddenly in March 1987. In June 1988, she remarried to Alexander N. Pelliccio, with whom she remained until her passing. She moved to Pinehurst in August 1988 and loved everything about the village and area. She and Al moved to Florida in 2014 to retire. She came back to Pinehurst to be with her son for the final month of her life.
Margo was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter and aunt. She gave of herself to her loved ones, friends, the Catholic Church, and the community unselfishly and willingly, always there to offer kind words and help to everyone in her life. We are all greater for having her in our lives. She was a source of light, love and kindness to us all; she had true joie de vivre. She will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly.
Margo is survived by her husband of 33 years, Alexander, of Sun City, Fla.; her son, Christopher D. Smith, of Pinehurst; her brother, Edward Reyman, and wife, Carol; her stepchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, Darlene and Joseph; four granddaughters, and seven nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Margo’s name to FirstHealth Hospice House, or the American Cancer Society.
A Catholic service and burial will be held in Locust Valley, N.Y. Whitting Funeral Home is serving the family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pinehurst for family and friends.