Margaret Meadows Fletcher, 92, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, died peacefully in Pinehurst, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Born Dec. 28, 1928, in Vidalia, Ga., to William Washington Meadows and Vashti Williams Meadows, Margaret spent her early years in Savannah, where she was educated and attended St. John’s Church, which informed her religious convictions and led to her lifelong support of, and devotion to, the Episcopal Church. She later attended the Georgia State College for Women. In 1947, she moved to Atlanta, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Carl. She was a longtime member of The Cathedral of St. Philip, where she was married in 1948.
Over the course of her life, Margaret was active in numerous civic and political organizations, including the League of Women Voters. In the 1970s she ran unsuccessfully as a candidate for the Fulton County (Georgia) Commission, garnering more votes than any other woman in the race. She was a successful businesswoman and licensed real estate agent working for many years with the brokerage Harry Norman Realtors
She will be remembered for her engaging personality, irrepressible spirit and enduring devotion to loved ones. The daughter of the mayor of a small town in South Georgia, she had an abiding passion for politics and a love for people from all backgrounds. She kept home life lively and spirited and continued to do so while entertaining grandchildren post retirement at her mountain home near Clarkesville, Ga., and later in Southern Pines.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Carl Russell Fletcher Jr.; her brothers, William Washington Meadows Jr., Julius Burch Meadows, Saffold Jessie Meadows; and sisters Clyde Meadows Hildreth, Jeanne Meadows Browne, Charlotte Meadows Davis and Vashti Meadows Jarrott.
She is survived by her sister Julia Meadows Richie; her son, Carl Russell Fletcher III (Sally); daughters, Deborah Fletcher Henry (Bruce) and Jennifer Fletcher Thwaites; grandchildren, Carl Russell Fletcher IV (Teresa), Blair Fletcher Hardy (Thomas), Thomas Christian Gordon Fletcher (Sarah), Sidney Harris Shingler III (Leslie), Matthew Fletcher Shingler (Kelli), Jennifer Ashley Shingler, Lauren Whitney Thwaites; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Mrs. Patsy Moser for her many years of devoted service to Mrs. Fletcher and the staff at Fox Hollow (Pinehurst) and FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care (West End) for their care and many kindnesses.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., in Mikell Chapel of The Cathedral of St. Philip. Internment of ashes in the Cathedral’s Memorial Garden will immediately follow the service, followed by a reception for family and friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines