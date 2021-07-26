Margaret L. Baker

Margaret Louise Baker entered into heaven on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, after a heroic battle with ovarian cancer. She passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with her family at her side.
Margaret was born June 12, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, then resided in Pensacola, Fla., and Stamford, Conn., where she met the love of her life, Jack Baker, when she was 16 years old. She loved to travel and traveled throughout Europe as a teenager with her parents, the late Paul and Phyllis Runge. She attended Mitchell College in New London, Conn., then married Jack in 1964. Margaret and Jack moved to Ridgefield, Conn., where they raised two beautiful daughters who were equestrians, something of which Margaret was very proud. While in Connecticut, Margaret worked in the accounting industry managing books for team of doctors.
Along with traveling to the Caribbean and hiking throughout the U.S., Margaret was active in sports. She was an outstanding tennis player and swimmer, often accomplishing up to one mile a day.
She is survived by Jack Baker, her devoted husband of 57 years; daughters Amanda and Alicia; sons-in-law, Dave Ham and Andy Kadala; and two grandsons, Kyle and Thomas Kadala. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, her wonderful desserts and her love for her family and friends.