Margaret Farrell Page, whose great talent for friendship and love touched so many circles of the Sandhills community, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. She was 79.
The cause of death was complications from COVID-19 breakthrough infection. She was fully vaccinated.
Margaret was born in Moore County Hospital and attended Aberdeen schools. She attended Wingate College before becoming part of the first graduating class of St. Andrews College in Laurinburg.
After marrying Andrew Page, club pro at Southern Pines Country Club, Margaret became a part of fabric of the club, running the pro shop. Local players and out-of-town visitors were not just customers: they were guests who became lifelong friends. She and Andy hosted dozens of players during amateur tournaments in the area. Her endless energy and enthusiasm lit up every event for 25 years.
That enthusiasm made her a favorite with those who traveled around the world with her, when she became part a tour group leader with a travel program sponsored by Mid South Bank. The trips took her to Australia, Europe and Canada, where she reveled in both in the travel and scenery and the relationships.
Margaret was great lover of “all things bright and beautiful, large and small.” She did not enter a room without pointing out the lovely details in everyday life: the daphne bloom in a jar, the sunlight in a doorway, a piece of lace on a table. She brought this joy to her work at Lyne’s Furniture Gallery in Pinehurst, where she worked for 15 years as part of a team in the shop and in decorating homes throughout the area. She loved to move sofas and hang paintings; she loved the sweet details of placing a tiny flower by a bedside.
Margaret’s greatest love was for her family, her children Drew and April, and her beloved Andy. But so many were lucky to have the gift of her generous friendship spirit. At Emanuel Episcopal Church, she taught Sunday School for 46 years, served on vestry and helped to found the Episcopal Day School. She was a mainstay of the Episcopal Thrift Shop in downtown Southern Pines. And with her dear friend Joanne Kilpatrick, she did the beautiful flower arrangements at Emanuel for holidays, weddings and parties.
Over the years, Margaret was a force in so many organizations. She was part of the Moore County Hospital Auxiliary and co-chaired the Hospital Ball. She was a member of Southern Pines Garden Club, where she helped to organize and run the annual garden tour. She played key role in the Penick Village Art Show, recruiting potters and their work for the annual fundraiser .
And she was the joyful organizer of the South Ridge Block Party, where all the neighborhood gathered around her. The phone and the doorbell never stopped ringing at Margaret’s house; someone was always dropping in. Everyone wanted to sit with her in those chairs in the front yard, laugh and talk with her by the fire in her art-filled living room with her little dog Jazz. She always poured beer in a wine glass to toast each gathering as a celebration.
Let us all celebrate Margaret’s memory.
Margaret is survived by her son, Drew Page and wife Debbie; daughter April Page, and husband Todd; her brother, George Farrell, and wife Angelia; brother-in-law, David Page and wife, Judy; and sister-in-law, Barbara Page Kennedy.
Services are pending.