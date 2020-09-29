Margaret Evans York, 98, the youngest daughter of the late Atlas and Ida Evans, formerly of Southern Pines, closed her circle of life Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
The family celebrated her in a funeral at St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Margaret was born Aug. 12, 1922, in Richmond County. She attended West Southern Pines High School and North Carolina Central University, earning a B.A. and a B.S.in library science. She later completed a M.S. in library science from the same institution.
As a professional librarian, she was devoted to fostering the love of reading and research. She enjoyed teaching everyone how to find joy in their lives through community involvement and service to others through civic and religious organizations. Her employment included librarian at Morrison Training School for Boys in Hoffman, and her alma mater, West Southern Pines High School.
After moving with her family to Pittsburgh, Pa., she continued working as a librarian in several Pittsburgh public schools and retired as librarian from Schenley Teacher Center. In retirement, she worked part-time with adults of all ages at Allegheny Community College.
She was a faithful member of Church of the Holy Cross in Pittsburgh. After moving to Wilmington, she became an active member of St. Barnabas’ Church.
A life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Margaret achieved recognition as a Diamond Member with 75 years of membership.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Prentiss I. York.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Lydia York, of Wilmington, Del., and Patrice Y. Still, of Apopka, Fla.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and New York.
Margaret will always be remembered for the smiles, joy and humor she shared with all who knew and loved her.
The entire family wishes to express its gratitude to all who have extended expressions of sympathy.