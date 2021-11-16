Margaret E. Pelliccio

Margaret Elizabeth Pelliccio, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her home, peacefully and surrounded by her three daughters and her loving husband.
Margaret was born April 24, 1949, in New York, to Charles and Elizabeth Nadolny. She grew up in Sea Cliff, N.Y., and met Thomas in the marching band at North Shore High School. As high school sweethearts, they were married May 17, 1969, at Saint Boniface Catholic Church, in Sea Cliff. They raised three daughters in Glen Head and moved to Pinehurst in 1994, where they opened the New York Deli.
Margaret, known best for her cooking, was also an avid crocheter. She enjoyed time spent at the beach and traveling the Caribbean. Margaret lived for her family, her grandchildren being her pride and joy. She never met a stranger she didn’t want to feed.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas; her daughters, Althea Hrbek(Matthew), AnneMarie Brown(Kyle) and Andrea Haas (Chris); seven grandchildren, Evan, Francis, Gabriella, Keating, Ainsley, Fiona, Sadie; a sister, Barbara Roy (Ron); and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 19, from 4– 7 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387. A Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Donations can be made in her name to First Health Hospice, Pinehurst; and Saint John Paul II Catholic School, in Southern Pines. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
