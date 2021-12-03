Margaret M. Baker Nale, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, after a short illness.
The daughter of Dorsey and Alma Baker, she was born Jan. 16, 1934, in McClure, Pa. She was the youngest of five children.
Margaret, who preferred to be called “Peg,” grew up in Snyder County, Pa., where she graduated from Snyder County High School and later married William Russell Nale, a Lewistown, Pa., native, in July 1953. They were married for 63 years. He preceded her in death in 2016.
While living in Lewistown, Pa., Peg was a homemaker and raised two daughters. She worked for several years as an admissions clerk at the local hospital.
Peg was an avid bowler, playing weekly for many years with a women’s team of good friends. She was also a golfer, which was a contributing factor to the couple’s decision to relocate to the Sandhills in 1981. Peg also loved playing games, especially card games, enjoying pinochle and especially bridge with her close friends in several bridge clubs.
Peg was predeceased by her parents, Dorsie and Alma Narehood Baker; her four siblings, Robert Baker, Donald “Jiggs” Baker, Theodore “Ted” Baker, Betty “Betts” (Baker) Wetzel; and Peg’s husband, William “Bill” Nale.
She is survived by her daughters, Lucinda “Cindy” Hughes (Randy), and Tracy Mashburn (John); grandson, Scott Bender (Aimee); and great-grandchildren, Dakota and Zoey.
A private graveside service will be held at the discretion of the family.
Memorials can be directed to Animal Advocates of Moore County, P.O. Box 3399, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.