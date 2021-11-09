Margaret Ann Mikula

Former longtime Pinehurst resident Peggy Mikula died at home in Morrisville on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, following a series of falls and illnesses. She lived 89 active years with more plot twists than an Elena Ferrante novel.
The first of Joseph Donovan and Margaret Hussey’s eight children, she was born Margaret Bernadette Ann Donovan in Flushing, Queens, on June 11, 1932. Her parents emigrated from Counties Limerick and Roscommon, Ireland, and Irish music and culture were dominant presences Peggy’s entire life.
After graduating Bishop McDonnell High School, Peggy heard a call to enter the Sisters of Saint Dominic in Amityville. While in the convent, she earned three degrees at St. John’s University and taught elementary school. After 15 years she came to understand serving her faith in a different way and left the Dominicans.
Separating from religious life still carried a stigma in 1965, but Peggy had strong support from her parents and siblings, and through to her last days fondly recalled the lifts, haircuts, shopping trips and myriad other kindnesses that facilitated her transition.
Life soon took another unexpected turn when she met Emil Mikula, an aerospace engineer and widower with a young son, Kevin. Six months later they were married on the penultimate day of 1966. Mike and twins, Matthew and Patrick, soon followed and Peggy focused her energies on those three boys under 2.
Like many of her siblings Peggy found the sea rejuvenating and spent most summer days swimming with her sons in Tobay Heading on Jones Beach Island. She preferred calmer waters.
When her sons left home to pursue their educations, Peggy resumed hers. At age 56, she enrolled in Nassau Community College’s nursing program. Peggy hadn’t cracked a textbook in over 35 years and made the first ones organic chemistry and anatomy and physiology. After graduation she worked as a psychiatric nurse, specializing in eating disorders.
By the early 1990s, Emil had retired from Grumman Aerospace, and the couple sought warmer climes. Leaving New York and her mother and siblings wasn’t easy, but she and Emil quickly fell in love with Pinehurst. The pair happily toiled, turning their sandy lot into a series of dramatic gardens. When apart, Emil played golf and Peggy volunteered at Sandhills Community College, Weymouth House, and FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care. She also indulged her interests in art history, film and theater, though each day they reunited over a dinner prepared together.
Emil died in 2010 at 91. Peggy remained active in their beloved Pinehurst for five more years, then moved to the Preston Pointe retirement community, where she continued to cultivate new interests and friends.
Peggy is survived by her sons, Mike (Sarah Colley), Matthew, Patrick (Denise); stepson, Kevin (Mary Ellen Kerwin Mikula); brother Joseph (Patricia); sisters Joanie, Dolly and Claire; and four grandchildren, Donovan, Tate, James and Maggie. Her brothers Billy and Jack, and sister Chickie preceded her in death.
A Roman Catholic Mass of Remembrance will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at Sacred Heart Church in Pinehurst, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy’s memory to Transitions LifeCare hospice of Raleigh.