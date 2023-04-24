Margaret A. Hinesley

Margaret Alice Linegar Hinesley passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. 

To write a common obituary for Margaret would be a mistake because Margaret was no ordinary woman. She was an original thinker, a free spirit and, in many ways, ahead of her time. Margaret was born in Fairfield, Ind., on Jan. 9, 1946. Growing up as the daughter of two farmers (Shirley & Ora Linegar) and as the middle child between three brothers (Robert Linegar, John Charles Linegar and Daniel Linegar), Margaret quickly learned to hold her own no matter what life threw at her. Margaret loved being silly and never took herself too seriously.  She married her high school sweetheart, Carl Phillip Hinesley, on July 4, 1967. While Carl was late to the ceremony due to forgetting to wind a watch, Margaret was nonplussed. She agreed to stay in the church until the candles melted and then she figured she would call it a day. Her ability to take whatever came her way served her well as the mother of four gregarious daughters, grandmother to 13 energetic grandkids and teacher to thousands of high school students. 