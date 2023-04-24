Margaret A. Hinesley

Margaret Alice Linegar Hinesley passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by her family.
To write a common obituary for Margaret would be a mistake because Margaret was no ordinary woman. She was an original thinker, a free spirit and, in many ways, ahead of her time. Margaret was born in Fairfield, Ind., on Jan. 9, 1946. Growing up as the daughter of two farmers (Shirley & Ora Linegar) and as the middle child between three brothers (Robert Linegar, John Charles Linegar and Daniel Linegar), Margaret quickly learned to hold her own no matter what life threw at her. Margaret loved being silly and never took herself too seriously. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl Phillip Hinesley, on July 4, 1967. While Carl was late to the ceremony due to forgetting to wind a watch, Margaret was nonplussed. She agreed to stay in the church until the candles melted and then she figured she would call it a day. Her ability to take whatever came her way served her well as the mother of four gregarious daughters, grandmother to 13 energetic grandkids and teacher to thousands of high school students.
Margaret graduated in 1967 from the University of Kentucky with both a B.A. and master’s degree in home economics. During one college summer, Margaret worked as a waitress at the Howard Johnson, where she felt obliged to eat any unwanted ice cream sundaes – a tradition she consistently upheld throughout her life. Breyers vanilla with Hershey's chocolate and peanuts was her favorite.
During her career, Margaret served in six public school systems, over 42 years in five states and six school districts. She earned her national teaching certificate and was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority. She taught traditional Home Economics and, eventually, Teen Living, in which she ensured that her students had skills necessary to live on their own including cooking, budgeting, balancing a checkbook and even doing fractions. In Tennessee, she was a child education coordinator and was committed to reaching every child, no matter their living conditions or the remoteness of their home. Later, she reached out to yet another underserved population by managing adult education for the city of St. Louis.
At Pinecrest High School she pioneered a co-op program that enabled high school students to stay in school and receive academic credit for working in real jobs, so they could earn money while learning much-needed life skills. In retirement, Margaret continued her legacy of reaching every child by teaching homebound students. She also started a real estate firm with her husband called Chanticleer Properties.
Margaret loved to travel and to build bonds of understanding. She was once featured in The Pilot for hosting an annual Camp Cousin for all of her grandchildren. Camp Cousin eventually went international and she accompanied her whole family on safari in Kenya just six months before her death. She regretted never making it to Hawaii … but very little else. She was a devoted member of Community Presbyterian Church and a golfing member of the Pinehurst Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dr. Carl Phillip Hinesley; and granddaughter, Lucina Sevilla.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Tanya Freeman (spouse Keith Freeman), Kristine Jarosz (spouse Benjamin Jarosz), Carla Sevilla (spouse Garrick Sevilla) and Danielle Bishop (spouse Zachary Bishop); and her 13 grandchildren, Shelby, Rebecca, Katherine, Casey, Alexander, Benjamin, Christian, Landon, Whitaker, Winston, Watts, Carl and Isabelle.
A memorial service will be held to honor Mrs. Margaret Alice Linegar Hinesley on May 15, at 4 p.m., at Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, with Rev. Rod Stone officiating. A celebration of life will be held immediately after the memorial service at the Weymouth Center in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Margaret’s name to Dementia Alliance of NC at https://dementianc.org/get-involved/donate/ to fund dementia caregivers and support groups across the state. Gifts may be mailed to 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.