Marcus V. Black Sr., known as “Blackbear,” passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 60.
He is survived by his soul mate and best friend of 40 years, Lisa A. Black. He leaves behind four children, Jon and Melissa Smith, Marcus V. Black (Kathy), and Jennifer Black.
He was the absolute definition of the word “Daddy.” Marcus “Papa” was adored by all his grandchildren, Victoria, Jon Jr., Aaden, Kayla, Justin, Avery, Ethan and Emma; a very special niece, Jessica Atkins, who he thought the world of; several very close family friends, the Koenigs and the Longos; and his fur babies, Chris, Chapstick, Coco and Ginger.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Luna Black as well as his only brother, Ernest “Clyde” Black Jr.
Anyone who knew Marcus knew he was a gentle giant who would help anyone he could. He loved playing on all the different types of heavy equipment and teaching all his loved ones special life skills throughout his amazing life. He is loved, adored and missed by so many. This world truly lost a great man whose knowledge and skills can never be replaced.
A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A funeral service was held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. Burial followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
For the love he had for his grandchildren and their future in lieu of flowers please make monetary donations to LGFCU account number 40338287 in memory of Marcus Black.
