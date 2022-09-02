Marcine Hattie Pravecek died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Marcine was 80 years old and lived her adult life in North Carolina.
Marcine was born in Winner, S.D. She was the oldest of five born to David and Bessie Pravecek.
Marcine lived a full yet challenging life after a devastating car accident in 1963. She suffered with paralysis on the right side of her body, a brain injury and broken limbs as well as other injuries. Her indomitable spirit prevailed as she worked hard through her recovery, eventually graduating from college with a four-year degree in education and advanced training in speech and language pathology and audiology. She initially taught in a classroom, but moved her career to speech pathology within the State of North Carolina’s youth development system. Marcine had a successful career with honors for her work and retired after 30 years.
Marcine loved to cross stitch and created many artistic pieces despite only having the use of her left, non-dominate, hand. She was an avid cook and loved to enter recipe contests. She won several small appliances as trophies for her winning entries. During her younger years she loved to travel. As a young woman, prior to her accident, she was an outstanding pianist and continued her love of music throughout her life. She was also an excellent seamstress while in high school and won first place in the “Make-It-With-Wool Contest.” Photography was another hobby she pursued.
Marcine is survived by her four siblings, Bonnie Moore (Lee), of Southern Pines, David Pravecek (Pat) of Winner, S.D., Delores Edwards (Mark), of St. Paul, Neb., and Sandi Pravecek, of Denver; nieces and nephews: Christy Gunnet (Matt) and Raine, of Bend, Ore., Marc Moore (Kim) and Caden and Eli, of Huntersville, Dennie Pravecek, Winner, S.D., and family, Mekayla Preheim (Jarrod) and Casen, Cooper and Cambree, of Bridgewater, S.D., Madysen Pravecek, of Yankton, S.D., and Dausyn Pravecek, at University of Wisconsin, Madison Wis., Michael Pravecek and son, Tane, of Winner, S.D.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Goldsboro, and interment will follow at the columbarium at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at a later date.
Cards are welcome. Send to Bonnie Moore, 65 Steeplechase Court, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marcine Pravecek to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
