Marcia R. Becker

Marcia Rodgers Becker, 63, of Southern Pines, formerly of Illinois, passed Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home.
Born in Columbus, Ind., she was the daughter of Mary Bruce Rodgers and the late Charles Rodgers. Marcia grew up in Bloomington, Ind., where she graduated from Bloomington High School with the class of 1975. She went on to earn two bachelors degrees from Indiana University. It was at the university that she met Mark Becker. The two married on Aug. 6, 1977, and soon moved to Lisle, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. Marcia had worked as a CPA in the Chicago area.
She and Mark enjoyed vacationing on Topsail Island, where she could enjoy reading all day on the beach. Marcia also enjoyed expressing her artistic side, painting, excelling with watercolors. In 2018, she and Mark officially retired and settled in Southern Pines. She enjoyed sitting poolside with a glass of wine and watching their dog, Charlie, play in the backyard. They became members of Christ Community Church.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Mark Becker; children, Matthew Becker, and wife, Samantha, of Charlotte, and Benjamin Becker, and wife, Maria Edelhauser, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; her mother, Mary Rodgers; and brother, Ronald Rodgers.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Sandhills Moore Coalition for Human Care at www.SandhillsCoalition.org/support-the-coalition/ or UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at www.give.unc.edu/donate (Fund-myeloma, 378437).
