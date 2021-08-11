Mamie W. Bennett

Mamie Whitley Bennett, 90, of Jackson Springs, formerly of Lumberton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, after being wonderfully cared for at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, O’Neill Bennett; daughters, Denise Bennett, of the home, and Tena Jordan (Patrick), of Southern Pines; son, Robbie Bennett (Trina), of Greensboro; sister, Lois Richardson (Robert), of Eagle Springs; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by son, Stacy Bennett, and granddaughter, Rebekah Bennett Hardy, both formerly of Charlotte; her parents, Maggie and Lovie Whitley; brothers, Lloyd, Luther, Colin, Marshall and James Whitley; and sister, Elizabeth Whitley.
Mamie retired after a long and rewarding career as the in-patient credit office manager at Southeastern General Hospital in Lumberton. She was a talented artist, singer and member of Marcus United Methodist Church. She was affectionately known as GiGi by her family, and as the “sweetest woman” by all that knew her.
A graveside memorial service celebrating Mrs. Mamie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Marcus United Methodist Church, Windblow Road, Jackson Springs. COVID-19 protocols may be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: MUMC, 141 Research Farm Road, Candor, NC 27229; or FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.