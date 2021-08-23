Malissa V. Holder Aug 23, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Malissa Venrick Holder, 58, of Cameron, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home. Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun, Aug 22, 2021 Calendar Aug 23 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Mon, Aug 23, 2021 Aug 24 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Tue, Aug 24, 2021 Aug 25 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Aug 25, 2021 Aug 26 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Aug 26, 2021 Aug 27 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Fri, Aug 27, 2021