Malcolm Andrews

Malcolm “Mac” Andrews, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Mr. Andrews was born in Albion, Maine, in 1931 to Roland B. and Irma Sawyer Andrews. He was a graduate of Presque Isle High School in Maine, and Colby College, Waterville, Maine, and received a master’s degree in education from the University of Maine. He was an outstanding baseball player during his high school and college years and played semi-pro ball. He was a math teacher for 35 years in public high schools in Easton and Washburn, Maine. He was a math teacher and department head in Littleton, Mass., and North Smithfield, R.I. Mr. Andrews was a member of the North Smithfield Teachers Association, the National Education Association/Rhode Island and the National Education Association, the Rhode Island Math Teachers Association, and the National Council of Math Teachers. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He and his wife moved to New Hampshire in 1989 where he was an instructor in the math department at Plymouth State University and was co-construction chair and volunteer builder for Pemi-Valley Habitat for Humanity. He relocated to Southern Pines in 2001, where he was a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church and a member of the Sandblasters Golf League. He particularly enjoyed traveling both in the U.S. and Europe with his wife, playing golf and playing card games. He and his wife were married for over 66 years.
Mr. Andrews is survived by his wife, Patrice; a son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Mary Ernster Andrews, of Northbrook, Ill.; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Richard Conti, of Southern Pines; daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Gregory Hunt, of Johnston, R.I.; granddaughter, Isabella Andrews. of Chicago; grandsons, Gregory Conti, of Princeton, N.J., and Elliot Conti (Yurina), of Fukuoka, Japan; Nathan Hunt (Peggy) of Albany, N.Y., and Bradley Hunt, of Boston. His first great-grandchild was born just two months ago and was named for him, Graham Malcolm Hunt. He was predeceased by his daughter, Gail Andrews Bivin, who died in 2009.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Youth Programs of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC. or to Moore County Habitat for Humanity.
A memorial service will be held at Brownson Memorial Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church Friday, June 18, at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.