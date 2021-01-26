Magdalena Viola Otto Mullett, 72, of Aberdeen, passed Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home.
Maggie was born on July 9, 1948, in Millersburg, Ohio, to the late Menno and Sovilla Otto.
Maggie has lived with her husband in Hoke County for almost 33 years. She was actively involved in the community and loved to serve those around her. She was president of Ashmont Women’s Club for many years and taught home economics classes to the homeschoolers for 30 years. Maggie and Mervin enjoyed catering and teaching others how to homestead and garden. Maggie will be remembered for her love of Jesus, selfless giving, boundless energy and being a friend to all.
Maggie is survived by spouse, Mervin Mullett; son, Lavon Mullett (Jewel), of Narvon, Pa., and children, Alayna, Elliot, Alyse, Kassia, Evan, Kyron, Judson and Jedrick Mullett; son, Sheldon Mullett (Chelyn), of Fayetteville, and children, Seth, Maxwell, Elija, Cailyn, Luke and Noah Mullett; daughter, Krystal Ranck (Michael), of Port Royal, PA and children, Olivia, Caleb, Carlin, Heidi, Matthias and Katrina Ranck.
Her surviving siblings are Harvey Otto (Zelma), Mary Otto Bixler (Vilas), Dora Otto Yoder (Al), Nora Otto Rogers, and Barbara Otto Eby (Lawrence).
The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Ashley Heights Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Ashmont Women’s Club.
