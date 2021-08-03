Madeline Munroe

Madeline “Maggie” Munroe, 94, of Whispering Pines, passed peacefully in her home, overlooking her beloved Whisper Lake, on Friday, July 30, 2021.
A native of Woodlyn, N.J., she was born May 29, 1927, to the late Clarence and Madeline Greiss Graham.
She was raised and educated in Southern New Jersey and attended classes held by the Philadelphia College of Arts, which awakened her love for oil painting and ceramic arts. She taught students in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, to their benefit and happiness.
Maggie worked as a legal assistant, then she and her husband, Bill, retired to Whispering Pines in 1983. Maggie enjoyed ceramics and basket making. She also volunteered at the Sandhills Children’s Center for 15 years until her failing eyesight would no longer permit her to continue.
Maggie married William "Bill" Macan Munroe in 1952, and they lived a happy life together until his passing in 2017.
Maggie is survived by three nephews, Christopher, Geoffrey and Jonathon Graham, as well as her great-nieces and nephews, Delaney, Benjamin, and Griffin Graham, and Keileigh, Zane and Ada Williams.
A private interment will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Munroe family.