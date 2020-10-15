Mack P. “Doc” Trent Jr., 85, of Pinebluff, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at McWhorter Hospice House of Union County in Monroe.
Born on Nov. 19, 1934, in Lumberton, to the late Mack and Susan Trent, “Doc,” as he was nicknamed by his fellow comrades, proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a highly decorated combat veteran of the Korean War. He served from 1951-1953 and received the Bronze Star of Valor and the Purple Heart, along with many other distinguished decorations. Following his military service, Mack received exceptional education from Campbell University, East Carolina University and Duke University where he received his Ph.D. He was a professor of history at Sandhills Community College for more than 20 years before becoming a language instructor for Special Forces 4th POG at Fort Bragg.
Mack had many passions, which included being a master skydiver, amateur pilot, marathon runner, and accomplished harmonica player. He was self-taught in fluent German and loved quoting British poetry. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking through Bavaria. He loved music, from Mozart to bluegrass and was a member of the Bluegrass Tar Heels with Wayne Livengood. Mack was an American patriot, “forever soldier” and loving husband and father.
He was a strong, compassionate and humble man. He loved his country and his family. He was a man’s man, yet, he had a gentle spirit and the ability to make anyone feel like family.
In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Thomas Trent.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Trent; two children, Leah Leath (Tim) and John Trent (Brenda); one brother, Frank Trent (Lou Ann); six grandchildren; and many extended family members in North Carolina and New Jersey.
The family will be at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines Saturday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. to receive friends and will follow COVID-19 guidelines.
A private service will be held for the family at Pinebluff United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209, Pinebluff United Methodist Church, 275 E. Philadelphia Ave., Pinebluff, NC 28373, Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, Senior Behavioral Unit, 920 Church St. North, Concord, NC 28025, or https://cabarrushealthcarefoundation.org/donate/ select Senior Behavioral Health and add “in memory” information.
