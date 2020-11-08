Lacy “Mack” Chappell, 95, of Eagle Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Candor Cemetery with the Rev. David Heath and Jerry Brewer officiating.
Mr. Chappell will lie in repose from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home.
Mack was born July 3,1925, in Montgomery County, to Lacy and Esther Chappell. A retired farmer and an avid outdoorsman, Mack was also a veteran, having served on a naval ship in the Pacific during World War II.
Mack was preceded in death by his parents, Lacy and Esther Chappell; his two brothers, Pat and Jimmy Chappell; his first wife, Margaret Rae Harris Chappell; and his second wife, Thelma Clark Chappell.
He is survived by his son, Ken Chappell and wife, Rhonda, of Eagle Springs; stepdaughters, Melissa Clark (Ronnie) and Lynn Clark; and his grandchildren, Margaret Gilliland (Justin) and Evan Chappell.
Memorials can be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
