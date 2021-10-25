Mable P. Gaines

Mable Prince Gaines, 81, of the Jackson Hamlet community, Aberdeen, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at noon, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Masks are not required, but social distancing is encouraged.
No public viewing will be held.
Mrs. Gaines was formerly employed as an educator at Berkley High School for many years, and she was an account clerk supervisor at Fort Bragg.
Survivors include a daughter, Beryl Hinson (Alfred); daughter-in-law, Kim Gaines; brother, Michael Nelson; six grandchildren; two nephews; sisters-in-law, Brenda Brown and Martha Reels “Libby”; brother-in-law, James Cousins; and other relatives.
