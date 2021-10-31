Mabel Jean Dunn, 82, of Supply, formerly of West End, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Mabel was born in Montrose, Pa., on Jan. 17, 1939, daughter of the late Albert and Sylvia (Wheaton) Miller. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years before she purchased and ran Robins General Store in Center Harbor, N.H. Mabel retired to Foxfire Village, eventually settling down in Supply.
She was a member of the Friends of Salt Springs Park in Pennsylvania, which had been her family home before becoming a state park. She was a member of West End United Methodist Church before moving to Supply.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Dunn; a son, Mark Day, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; two daughters, Lori Southwick, of Supply, and Susan Day, of West End; a stepdaughter, Stella Dunn, of Supply; three grandchildren, Miranda Allen, Savanna Day and Tyler Ballman; three brothers, Robert Miller and wife, Connie, John Miller and wife, Barbara, and James Miller and wife, JoAnn; and two sisters, Eileen Gregory and husband, Lewis, and Barbara DeNault.
A celebration of her life will be held at West End United Methodist Church, in West End, on a date to be announced later.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Dunn’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Dunn family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel, Bolivia.