Mabel Cockman Glenn, 99, of The Oaks of Alamance, in Burlington, formerly of Robbins, passed away at the facility Tuesday morning Jan. 19, 2021.
Mabel was born May 15, 1921, in Moore County, to Noah Wesley Cockman and Nettie Maness Cockman. She valued education and was a caregiver studying and passing the courses to become certified, well into her 80s. She had a green thumb and could stick anything in the ground, and it would grow. She loved being outdoors and raising chickens. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Robbins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 79 years, Fred Herman Glenn Jr.; and was the last survivor of seven children.
Surviving are her loving family, daughters, Jeanette Swing, of Lexington, and Sherry Kiser (Pete), of Burlington; grandchildren, Dale Swing (Jane), Nicole Monroe (Doug), Parker Kiser (Jill) and Wesley Kiser (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Cole, Maggie and Emma Monroe, Norah and Eamon Kiser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Authora Hospice Care, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Memorial Park, with the Rev. Alex Nance officiating. Social distancing and face mask are requested. Mrs. Glenn will lie in repose at Davidson Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, and family will not be available during this time.