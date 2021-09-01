Mary Louise Weiss, 98, of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, by Dr. John Jacobs and the Rev. Colette Bachand at the Penick Village Chapel, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines.
Born July 18, 2923, in El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Leo F. and Callie Mae Slaughter Wolcott. Louise went to Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, graduating with a BS degree in food and nutrition. As a registered professional dietitian, she did her internship at Philadelphia General Hospital in Pennsylvania. In 1947, she married Henry G. Weiss, at Clint, Texas.
Avid golfers, Henry and Louise moved to Pinehurst in 1981, where she volunteered at the Food Bank. She had her own apartment at Penick Village, where she helped coordinate parties for the residents and helped in decorating the residents’ doors and halls. Louise was an excellent cook who loved time spent with her family.
Louise is survived by her three sons. Eric, the eldest, and his wife, Carol, reside in Pinehurst. Henry Mark and wife, Kathleen, reside in Arlington, Va., and Carl resides in Hartford, Conn. She has five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Donations in her memory may be made to the FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or to The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
