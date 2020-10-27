Margaret Jeannie Gephart, 79, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home.
Jeannie was born Jan. 16, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Louis C. Walker and Mary Jo Trunck Walker.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Gephart; sister, Suzy Robinette, and brother, Louis Walker; daughter, Elizabeth McDonald, and son-in-law, Harvey; son, Lance Gephart, and daughter-in-law, Donna, son, Lincoln Gephart, and daughter-in-law, Deborah; grandchildren, Lindsay Lovin, Drew Gephart, Lance McDonald and Logan McDonald; great- grandchildren, Aubrey Lovin and Addison Lovin; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her sisters,
Carole Walker, in 1953, and Linda Kay Allen, in 2009.
Jeannie was an avid reader who had an extensive collection of books. She enjoyed having her house filled with family and friends and was a welcoming hostess, who had parties and get-togethers often. A trivia and game lover, she was the family trivia champion many times. When arriving at her home, you would find Jeannie whistling along to big band music, while composing lengthy hand-written letters in her elegant handwriting.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.