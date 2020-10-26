M. Cary Kennedy

Southern Pines resident Martha Cary Kennedy passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Born July 22, 1927, to Martha and Henry Shelden, Cary grew up in Detroit. She graduated from the Madeira School in Virginia and later attended Vassar College and Wayne State University.
Cary spent most of her long life on her family farm in Metamora, Mich. She was married first to the late Malcolm Lovell and then to the late William Kennedy. She was an avid equestrian: breeding and raising horses, competing in horse shows and fox hunting. Later in life, she took great pleasure in discovering the world of carriage driving. Her keen interest led to an impressive carriage collection, which included a custom-made pony-sized coach. Her creativity was often expressed through her attention to detail compiling original costumes, coaching attire and even matching driving ponies in color and size. Her expertise in training and driving culminated one year by winning three championships with her beloved Connemara ponies — single, pair and 4-in-hand — at the premiere Pleasure Driving Show at Walnut Hill, N.Y. Cary founded the Metamora Carriage and Driving Association, and along with her husband, Bill, created wonderful competitive fun days on Windrise Farm. She often served everyone drinks during those days from an original hand-carved and painted Sicilian cart led by her donkey Angelina. She was very instrumental in the founding and forever supported Banbury Cross Therapeutic Equestrian Center, connecting horses and people with special needs.
Cary was also a lover of opera, Italian pottery and antique carousels. She collected many fine pieces of folk art which included constructing an entire carousel from used parts found in and around Michigan, painting and repairing the carousel animals herself. She continued to take French lessons into her 80s. She loved West Highland white terriers and gardening and had a flare for flower arranging.
She is survived by her four daughters, Lucie Lovell Tillson (Steve), Sara Lovell Birckhead ( Elliott), Annette Lovell Nathan, and Caroline Lovell ( Mark Malmberg); 11 grandchildren; and best friend Dedi McHam.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date in Metamora, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Morris Animal Foundation, Banbury Cross Therapeutic Equestrian Center or Planned Parenthood.
