Lynne Meikle Starke, 80, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
Born in Roanoke Rapids on April 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Rodney and Ann Davis Meikle. After her high school graduation, Lynne moved to Raleigh, married and soon started a family, raising two children. She earned her degree as a commercial artist. Lynne was also a tai chi instructor and enjoyed time spent helping MS patients with their therapy.
Lynne was a free spirit and independent woman. Once her kids were grown, she packed up her belongings and moved to Hawaii. Lynne loved the beach and surf, but her favorite thing was swimming in the oceans with the dolphins.
She later moved to Myrtle Beach before her own health issues brought her back to North Carolina to be closer to her family. Not one to sit still, Lynne joined a Parkinson’s boxing group at FirstHealth Fitness Center, where she was given the nickname “Lightning.”
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Garner.
Lynne is survived by her son Bill Starke and wife, Jan, of Pennsylvania; daughter, Debra Garner and husband, Leonard, of Raeford; grandchildren, Joseph Starke, of Monaca, Pa., Michelle Starke, of Arlington, Va., and Sara Starke, of Kittaning, Va.; great-grandsons, Kolton, Landon, Cayden and Trent Garner, and their mother April. Lynne also leaves a special friend, Sergi Ayno, of Barcelona, Spain.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynne’s memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.Parkinson.org or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
