Lynn Sailors Roberts, 75, of Pinehurst, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
She was born July 11, 1945, in Abilene, Texas, daughter of Roger Warren Sailors and Mary Marjorie Nichols Sailors. After graduating from Abilene High School in 1963, she enrolled at TCU. There she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and majored in education, minored in geography. She graduated from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas, in 1968, and moved to Houston, Texas, for her first teaching job with the Houston Independent School District. Houston was a lucky move, for there she met and married Charles “Charlie” Tindall Roberts, whose love nourished and sustained her for the next 50-plus years.
They moved to Charlie’s hometown, Alexandria, La., in 1973. There she worked for Alexandria’s Public Library, was manager of the Episcopal Book Store (St. James Episcopal Church), attended St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, where she held worship responsibilities and worked three semesters towards her master’s degrees at Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, La.
But the very most important events that happened in Alexandria were the births of her two sons, Will and Matt, who together have been the source of the most pleasurable moments of her life.
In 1987, the whole family moved to Columbia, S.C. There she was co-owner/director of education at Sylvan Learning Center. She was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church, where she served in leadership and teaching roles. She worked as a volunteer intake counselor at Harvest Hope Food Bank for five years, and was a tutor for foreign students enrolled in the English as a Second Language Program at the University of South Carolina.
In 2014, Charlie and Lynn moved to Pinehurst to be closer to their sons in Raleigh. Here they have made many cherished friends through their wine tasting groups and Lynn, through her book club and as a member of the Botanical Garden Club (president 2016-2018).
She is survived by her husband, Charlie Roberts; sons, Will Roberts (daughter-in-law Amanda), and Matt Roberts (daughter-in-law Heather); grandchildren, Sawyer, Graylin, Colton, Wyatt and Matilda; sister, Ann Schroeder, of Washington, D.C.; brother, Cactus Schroeder, of Abilene, Texas; and cousin, Carol Starr, of Rockville, Md.
Memorials can be made to Given Memorial Library or FirstHealth Hospice of Pinehurst.
