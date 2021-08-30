Lyda Williams Jordan, of Southern Pines, formerly of Raeford, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Reid Heart Center in Pinehurst at the age of 86.
Mrs. Jordan was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Hoke County to the late James Archie Williams and Gladys Raye Maness Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Riley M. Jordan M.D.; her son, James “Jimmy” Douglas Soles; a son-in-law, Dr. Eric M. Larsen; a sister, Peggy W. Summers; and a stepson, Walter “Walley” Baker Jordan.
She attended Southern Pines Baptist Church. Mrs. Jordan was a volunteer at FirstHealth Reid Heart Center in Pinehurst.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen S. Larsen, of West End; three grandchildren, Jason Kennedy, Joey Kennedy and Christopher Soles; three stepsons, Mike Jordan, and his wife, Beth, of Georgetown, S.C., Bob Jordan and his wife, Amy, of Cary, and John Jordan and his wife, Polly, of Raeford; three stepdaughters, Beth Foster and her husband, Bill, of Ann Arbor, Mich., Kim Williamson and her husband, Don, of Ocean Isle, and Suzanne McGougan and her husband, Joe, of Spartanburg, S.C.; a niece, Kim Summers; a nephew, Mike Summers and his wife, Janet; and several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Raeford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to
FirstHealth Reid Heart Center, 120 Page Road,
Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.