Robert “Luke” Paschal, 30, of Los Angeles, formerly of Southern Pines, passed away suddenly Sunday, Aug. 29, at his home in Los Angeles.
He was born in Fayetteville and moved to Moore County when he was eight. He was a member at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was beloved by many.
Luke finished high school at Interlochen Arts Academy. He was a talented actor with SAG credits, won numerous awards for trumpet, and was an accomplished pianist. Ben Folds was his inspiration.
In 2010, at age 18, Luke was in a near-fatal car accident. Barely surviving, he bravely struggled through 11 hospitalizations, four major surgeries and three difficult procedures. Unfortunately, the price he paid for surviving the physical and mental traumas was a profound chemical dependency and PTSD. It would be a lifelong struggle, but a price we gladly paid to keep him with us.
Each time Luke faced the physical and mental trauma of the operations, he fought bravely back. We were all very proud of Luke’s many years of sobriety between procedures. For therapy, Luke turned his energies to golf. He was a proud member of Forest Creek Golf Club, a scratch golfer, and a caddy at the Rivera Country Club.
Luke completed his AAS at Santa Monica Community College and was currently enrolled in the University of Pennsylvania, where he maintained a 4.0 average. He was brilliant. His gift and passions were in philosophy and political process. His goal was to become an attorney and help society understand the disease of addiction, and to create new laws and protocols for affordable recovery options. He went on to start a CBD oil company with co-partner, Nick Lawless, called Arrow Organics. He did this to give other chemically dependent people a safe way to deal with their pain.
Luke was an avid believer in health and wellness. He had a certificate in nutrition and physical training from ASAM, was a TPI level 1 certified golf trainer, and ran a successful health and wellness business, partnering with the Shaklee Corporation. In late spring, Luke was told he would need yet another surgery. It was an unnerving prognosis that held the possibility of paralysis. In order to prepare, he returned to North Carolina for the summer to spend time with his family, access his options and relax. It was a summer of joy for everyone. He golfed almost every day — mostly with his mom, who just rode along in the cart enjoying being with her “Bug,” hung out with his brothers and their children, listened to podcasts, and took over as chief cook-out guy.
Luke decided last month to come home for good and was in the process of making plans to close down his life in Los Angeles and start a new life in Raleigh. He was very excited about this new chapter in his life and even chose an apartment before he left. But, upon his return to Los Angeles, he experienced a debilitating anxiety attack, and he did not survive his attempt to self-medicate.
In spite of all his hardships, and amid the hidden and visible traumas and scars on his body, Luke remained positive. He was a fighter. “Fall down six, get up seven” was one of his favorite sayings. Inside his dogged and determined demeanor lived a compassionate champion for those in need — often times helping the homeless and downtrodden in Santa Monica. He was a respected member of the AA community in LA and was one of their favorite speakers.
Although loved by many, he was especially his mother’s pride and joy. Luke was kind, loving, charming, Hollywood handsome, thoughtful, brilliant, and funny as all get out with a personality that would not stop. He was the real deal. Behind the hidden scars however was a person struggling with PTDS, a brain and neurology that simply was not on his side.
Luke was preceded in death by his father, Baxter Worth Paschal Jr.; his beloved grandmother, Helen Bartz; doting grandfather, Joe Kubik; and his paternal grandmother, Emma Paschal, formerly of Carthage.
Luke is survived by his devoted mother, Susan Bartz Herrick; stepfather, James Herrick, of Fayetteville, brother, Baxter Worth Paschal III, and sister-in-law, Alecia, niece, Elizabeth Ann, and nephew, Baxter Worth Paschal IV; brother, Ryan Paschal and wife, Brittney, nephew, Hinton, and niece, Wendy; his close cousin, Jenny Luster Bartz; uncles, aunts, cousins, and four close ‘bros’ — Alex Laughlin, Nick Lawless, Jacob Taylor and Matt Kunkle.
There will be a visitation at Boles Funeral home in Southern Pines from 3-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 12.
A memorial service to celebrate Luke’s life will be held Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, in Fayetteville, conducted by Dr. Mike Garrett and the Rev John Hage. COVID protocols will be in effect, and the church is equipped for social distancing. This service will also be broadcast live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1stprez
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Samaritan Colony in Rockingham, whose mission is helping men life a life of recovery, at wwwsamaritancolony.org; to AATOD, an organization dedicated to promote policy change and awareness at info@aatod.org; or to Drug Free Moore County at https://drugfreemoore.org/.
“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference, living one day at a time; enjoying one moment at a time; taking this world as it is and not as I would have it; trusting that You will make all things right if I surrender to Your will; so that I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with You forever in the next. Amen.”
— Reinhold Niebuhr
