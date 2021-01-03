Luis M. Rodriguez Jan 3, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Luis Marrero Rodriguez, 75, of Cameron, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Central Carolina Hospital, Sanford. Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Jan. 3, 2021 Calendar Jan 5 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Tue, Jan 5, 2021 Jan 6 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Wed, Jan 6, 2021 Jan 7 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Thu, Jan 7, 2021 Jan 8 Original Works by Al Gury Fri, Jan 8, 2021 Jan 8 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Fri, Jan 8, 2021