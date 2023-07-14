Lucy S. Hayward Jul 14, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lucy Sofia Hayward, 3, of Pinehurst, NC passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill. Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., July 12, 2023 Calendar Jul 14 Horsing Around, an exhibition of horse related artwork Fri, Jul 14, 2023 Jul 15 PWC Public Works Exhibit Sat, Jul 15, 2023 Jul 16 Weymouth Woods: Looking for Lizards Sun, Jul 16, 2023 Jul 16 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Jul 16, 2023 Jul 17 The Fantastic Island: Art from Haiti Mon, Jul 17, 2023