Lucille G. Emerson, 102, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph of the Pines. Lucille was born May 20, 1918, in Illinois, to Walter and Meta Bartels Johnson. After a successful real estate career, she and husband Robert “Bob” Emerson retired to Carolina Trace in Sanford. Following Bob’s death, Lucille moved to Belle Meade Retirement Community. She was an accomplished artist, had a flair for fashion, and will be remembered for her radiant smile.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Emerson; and special friend, Frank Potter.
She is survived by two great-nieces and a great-nephew, who are grateful for the compassionate care Lucille received from the nurses and staff of St. Joseph of the Pines.
Lucille will be cremated and her remains will be placed next to her husband and son at Elm Lawn Memorial Park in Elmhurst, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
