Louise L. Jones

The Rev. Dr. Louise Leake Cox Jones, 84, of the Addor community in Pinebluff, passed peacefully at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines, N.C. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Born in Pinehurst, she was the daughter of the late Thomas “Tommie” Morris Muse and Pauline Leake Muse. Louise was raised by John Leake and Lavina Cotton Leake in the Addor community of Pinebluff. She graduated as valedictorian from Berkley High School. She graduated from Sandhills Community College, Fayetteville State University, and International Seminary College. She worked as a cosmetologist, community worker at Sandhills Community Action Program and retired from Sandhills Community College in Human Resource Development, recruiter and GED teacher/tester. She was in the Golden Sunshine Order of Eastern Star 243, Moore County NAACP, Moore County Cosmetology Association, Addor Community Center and First Health Chaplains Association. She was the associate pastor of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, as well as pastor and associate pastor of Jonesboro Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. Her hobbies were singing in church, knitting and decorating. Louise was known for her love for her family, community and church. The theme of her life was the song, “If I can help somebody, as I travel along, If I can help somebody with a word or song, If I can help somebody, from doing wrong, then my living will not be in vain.”
Louise was the wife of the late James W. Jones. In addition to her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her son, Sheldon F. Cox; sisters, Kate Allsbrook and Josephine Harris; and brothers, Morris “Sunny” Muse and Albert Muse.
Surviving are sons, Richard A. Cox Jr. (Gail), of Clinton, Md., and Lynwood D. Cox Sr. (Rae), of Pinehurst sister, Lucille Leake Robinson; three grandchildren, Lynwood Jr., Derick and Brent; and one great-grandchild, Josiah.
