Louise Garner McNeill, 94, of Carthage, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Peak Resources-Pinelake, in Carthage,
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Ira Jason and Maida Williams Garner. Louise retired from Proctor-Silex in Southern Pines. She was also a devoted homemaker and cared deeply for her family. Every Sunday she would faithfully cook a large full course meal for all the family to enjoy, and they would all come to eat.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard McNeill; two children, Althea McNeill and Garry McNeill; and a son-in-law, Donald Phillips.
She is survived by daughter, Jewelene Phillips, of Carthage; grandchildren, Bryan Phillips and wife, Michelle Phillips, of Carthage, Denise Vess and husband, Theorde Vess, of Black Mountain, Candace Garner and husband, Mark Garner, of Robbins, Nakia Hill and Chad Coward, of Raleigh, Vinson McNeill, of Carthage, Faith Lanning and husband, Michael, of Greensboro; great-grandchildren, Heath McNeill, Turner McNeill, Dylan Moore, Blake Garner, Shayla Ritter, Layne Martindale, Matt Lanning and Josh Lanning; and great-great grandson, Stephen McNeill.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Steven Johnson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Louise McNeill to Yates-Thagard Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be placed for the family at PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the McNeill family.