Louise Haddock Gorczyca Fisher, 92, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Cameron, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Charlie Hickman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Louise was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Harnett County, to the late Henry and Mittie McLean Haddock. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fisher Jr., and first husband, Harry Gorczyca; and brothers, Henry Lee and Lawrence Haddock.
Louise was a gifted seamstress and interior decorator. She was employed with A.J. Schneierson’s in Sanford and later with Hugo’s in Jacksonville, Fla.
She is survived by her stepson, Harry Gorczyca Jr. (Barbara), of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters, Sadie H. Scaramella (Ray), of Manchester, Calif., and Shirley Haddock, of Cameron; sister-in-law, Leola W. Haddock; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church, 467 N.C. 24, Cameron NC 28326.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.