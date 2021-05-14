Louise B. Quick, 98, of Sanford, formerly of Lillington, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
She was born July 9, 1922, in Harnett County on to William Henry Black and Maggie Mae Black. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick E. Quick; a grandson, Michael Scott Quick; and her siblings, Flora Smith, William Black, Mary Parker, Davis Black, Alean Yow, Virginia Swain and Neil Black.
Louise is survived by her children, Martha Quick, of Sanford, Pat Quick and wife, Patrilla, of Southern Pines, Victor Quick and wife, Gail, of Maggie Valley; grandchildren, Dana Justice (Chris), of Pinehurst, Patrick Quick, of Pinehurst, Anna Mabe (Scott), of West End, Courtney Quick, of Maggie Valley, and Josh Quick (Raina), of Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Mia and Brayden; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington, with Dr. Sam Roach and Michael Handy officiating. Visitation will follow at the cemetery, with COVID-19 guidelines.
Donations can be made to Baptist Children’s Homes of N.C., P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home and Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.